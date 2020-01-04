KLBK Evening Weather January 3, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A lot is not going to change as we move into the new year; at least not when we’re talking about west Texas weather. Our very familiar high pressure system is going to set up for the first weekend of the new year. That means we will see clear, sunny skies and dry weather conditions. High pressure has sinking air, so that really prevents clouds from forming. High temperatures won’t be too far above average, but things will be pretty nice. The wind is the only problem we’re going to face for the weekend. It will be sustained at 10-15 mph, which is fairly typical for our region of the state.

