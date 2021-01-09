KLBK Evening Weather January 9, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas- A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire viewing area, except for the northern row of counties until 6:00 pm Sunday. The northern row of counties has a winter weather advisory until 6:00 pm Sunday. A low pressure system is headed this way and will tap into the moisture in place. Snow is expected to begin in Lubbock around midnight and last through noon-1:00 pm Sunday. The heaviest snow will be from 4:00-10:00 am. Lubbock has the potential to see 3-6″ of snow. Gaines County 2-4″, Garza, Kent, Borden and Scurry Counties 4-7″. The northern counties could see 1-3″ of snow. Driving is not recommended on Sunday for I-27 in Plainview south, Highway 84, or Highway 87. Stay home Sunday because the roads conditions will be very dangerous.

