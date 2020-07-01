KLBK Evening Weather July 1, 2020

Today: Abundant sunshine. High 102.Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 75.Tomorrow: "Cooler". PM isolated storms. High 95.

We have one more day of triple-digit heat before things begin to change here on the South Plains. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures quickly warm up into the 100s. Lubbock's forecast high temperature is 102°, but it is not going to be record breaking. Today's record high temperature is 105° from 1994. Today won't be as windy as sustained southwesterly winds will be at 10-15 mph.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as temperatures slowly fall into the mid 70s. A mix of sun and clouds will be on tap for tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid 90s. A good portion of the day will remain dry, although a few isolated showers will begin to develop west of I-27 after 2 PM. This activity will remain very isolated in nature and clear out before the overnight hours.

More rain is possible Friday all the way through next week. While there is the chance for some precipitation, this could still change. As of now, there is the potential for rain on the Fourth of July as high temperatures top out in the mid 90s. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the lower 90s and last through Monday before rebounding into the mid 90s by Tuesday.