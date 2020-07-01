KLBK Evening Weather July 1, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cool front will be making its way through the area tonight. That will give us minor relief from the heat we’ve seen as of late. There will be a few clouds moving in with that front, but really nothing to write home about. Lows tomorrow will drop into the low 70s for most of us. Thursday is shaping up to see mostly sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind. The high will be lower, but still above average. Lubbock will make it to 95°. There will be a few isolated storms in the area from 5:00-9:00 pm. Coverage is 10%. By Friday, expect more warm air with dry conditions, as well. We’re going to see sunny skies and light wind, with a high of 96°.
Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!