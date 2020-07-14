KLBK Evening Weather July 14, 2020

Good morning and happy Tuesday! The heat wave we've been in for the last week or so is finally coming to an end, but not without breaking another record or two. The record high for today in Lubbock 108 degrees, and the forecast is calling for a 110 degrees. If this happens, it will shatter the 87 year old record set back in 1933. However, unlike yesterday, the chance for more widespread showers and storms is in the forecast as well. Most of the activity looks to be for our northern counties, but some precipitation looks like it could make it a little farther east than yesterday. Any rain that does fall will not amount to too much, but we will take every drop we can get right now with drought conditions worsening. The high pressure that has been parked over our area will begin to move off to the east which will allow temperatures to gradually decrease into the upper 90s through the weekend. These temperatures will still be above average, but at least we won't be in the triple digits for a while.