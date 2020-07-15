KLBK Evening Weather July 15, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cloud cover across the northern half of the viewing area helped to keep high temperatures much lower than yesterday. Nearly all locations saw highs in the triple digits once more. We will see lower high temperatures tomorrow. You can expect to see mostly sunny skies with 10-15 mph wind on Thursday. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 98°. Lows will drop down into the low 70s on Friday morning. The afternoon is going to see all sunshine and no clouds. That will help to get the high to 99° in Lubbock, with triple digit heat in the southern and eastern counties Friday afternoon.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!