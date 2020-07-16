KLBK Evening Weather July 16, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was another hot one in west Texas today where our central and eastern counties saw highs over 100°. The northern and western counties managed to stay in two digits for the most part. The sunshine and high pressure in place is still the reason why we’re in this heatwave. Thursday was Lubbock’s ninth straight triple digit day! We’re going to expect much of the same on Friday. There will be ample sunshine, dry air and 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock will reach a high temperature of 100°. However, as we move into the weekend, expect to see lower high temperatures for once. Saturday is looking to be sunny and dry, with a high of 98°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!