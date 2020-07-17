KLBK Evening Weather July 17, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We saw another day of widespread triple digit high temperatures in west Texas thanks to a ridge of high pressure keeping the sun shining and the clouds non-existent. Lubbock has now had 18 days of one hundred degree high temperatures. We only had 19 days last year. With August arriving in a few weeks, we will see plenty more high heat. Saturday is looking to see much of the same, with sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock’s high will get to 100°, making it the 19th triple digit day of the year. By Sunday morning, the low will drop down to 75°. The afternoon is looking to see sunny skies and dry air. We’ll watch the high drop down to 95°. The weekend will not see any precipitation as dry air will win out.
