KLBK Evening Weather July 17, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- We saw another day of widespread triple digit high temperatures in west Texas thanks to a ridge of high pressure keeping the sun shining and the clouds non-existent. Lubbock has now had 18 days of one hundred degree high temperatures. We only had 19 days last year. With August arriving in a few weeks, we will see plenty more high heat. Saturday is looking to see much of the same, with sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock’s high will get to 100°, making it the 19th triple digit day of the year. By Sunday morning, the low will drop down to 75°. The afternoon is looking to see sunny skies and dry air. We’ll watch the high drop down to 95°. The weekend will not see any precipitation as dry air will win out.

Follow along on InstagramTwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar