KLBK Evening Weather July 2, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today was not as warm as previous days, as all locations stayed below the 100° mark. However, it was a muggy day and some of us were able to see some much needed rain. Overnight, we’ll just get some leftover clouds rolling by. The low will drop down to 70°. Friday is looking to be mostly sunny, with light wind and warm air. Highs will be near average, but still above. Lubbock will reach 95° with dry conditions. Friday night, expect to see mainly clear skies, with a low of 71°. Independence Day is shaping up to be sunny and very warm. The high in Lubbock will get to 97°, with light wind. It is looking to stay dry Saturday, as well.

