Breaking News
Governor Abbott Establishes Statewide Face Covering Requirement, Issues Proclamation To Limit Gatherings

KLBK Evening Weather July 2, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today was not as warm as previous days, as all locations stayed below the 100° mark. However, it was a muggy day and some of us were able to see some much needed rain. Overnight, we’ll just get some leftover clouds rolling by. The low will drop down to 70°. Friday is looking to be mostly sunny, with light wind and warm air. Highs will be near average, but still above. Lubbock will reach 95° with dry conditions. Friday night, expect to see mainly clear skies, with a low of 71°. Independence Day is shaping up to be sunny and very warm. The high in Lubbock will get to 97°, with light wind. It is looking to stay dry Saturday, as well.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar