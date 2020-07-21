KLBK Evening Weather July 21, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It is so nice to see these showers and a few thunderstorms across the area this time of year. The cloud cover is also nice. That helps to keep high temperatures lower. We’re going to see more clouds than sunshine on Wednesday, with light wind. There will be a few more isolated showers, or storms, tomorrow afternoon. Coverage will be 20%. Otherwise, Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 92°, which is below average. By Thursday, we’ll return to sunny skies, with dry air and light wind. The high temperature is going to get to 93°, right on the average for July 23.

