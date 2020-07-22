KLBK Evening Weather July 22, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Cloudy skies will be sticking around as we move into the day on Thursday. That will hold low temperatures into the low 70s. Even though we will get more clouds than sun tomorrow, high temperatures will still climb up into the low 90s. The lack of rain on Thursday will help to keep it warm, as well. With that said, the average high for Lubbock is 93° and we will make it to 90° tomorrow. So it will still be a below average day. As we move into Friday, expect the skies to clear, with some leftover scattered clouds. Therefore, it will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of 92°. Wind will be light on Thursday and Friday.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!