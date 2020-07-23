KLBK Evening Weather July 23, 2020

Good morning and happy Thursday! After last week's heat wave, we really could not have asked for a better week this week weather-wise. A lot like yesterday, today we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with afternoon showers and thunderstorms across the South Plains. And again, a lot like yesterday, the storms will be scattered in nature, meaning not everyone will be seeing rain at the same time. But after a week of this activity, hopefully you've picked up on some rain by this point! If not, we've got one more day tomorrow of this same setup. Friday is looking a lot like today, but with slightly less coverage as high pressure begins to build back in for the weekend. This ridge will set us up for mostly sunny skies this weekend with temperatures staying below average in the upper 80s and low 90s. Tropical Depression 8 formed in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday and is continuing its track towards the Texas coast. It's still a little too early to tell, but some models are bringing the system towards West Texas by the middle of next week which could bring us more showers and storms, while some models do not. We will be watching it very carefully over the weekend as rain from a tropical system, while welcome, could bring the risk of flooding.