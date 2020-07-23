KLBK Evening Weather July 23, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It was another seasonal afternoon in Lubbock on Thursday, with increasing clouds and a few more showers isolated across our area. Expect to see the clouds lingering tonight, into tomorrow morning. That will keep lows in the low 70s for most of us. Friday afternoon is going to be partly sunny, with light wind. There will be a few more, isolated, showers at 10%. The high tomorrow will get to 92°. As we move into the weekend, expect a low of 71° Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon is going to be a dry one, with sunny skies and light wind. Expect the high temperature to make it to 91° here in Lubbock.
