KLBK Evening Weather July 24, 2020

Good morning and happy finally Friday! We've made it to the end of the week and we've seen a nice turnaround from the treacherous heat from last week with on again off again showers and storms all week. Today is shaping up to be a lot like what we've seen over the past few days with most sunny skies until around 2pm, then we'll see more showers and storms develop with the daytime heating. Like the past few days, these storms will be isolated in nature, so not everyone will see rain today. But those who do, be on the lookout for some storms to drop some heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. We are looking to have a very nice weekend in store with high pressure building back into the region which means sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s. Tropical Storm Hanna formed in the Gulf yesterday and is looking to make landfall as a tropical storm this weekend in South Texas. Earlier models had the storm possibly hanging out in West Texas early next week, but they now suggest it will make a hard turn into Central Mexico and dissolve there, not impacting us. By the beginning of next week, a summertime "cool" front is looking to sag south into the South Plains and stall somewhere within the region. Depending on where it stalls will mean more showers and storms for the beginning of the week. Models are still in a bit of a disagreement, so for now enjoy the nice weekend!