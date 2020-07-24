KLBK Evening Weather July 24, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Once more the clouds started to form in the afternoon hours, giving us some breaks from the sunshine. However, high temperatures for most locations did rise above average on Friday. We stayed in two digits for those highs, which is what we want to see this time of year. Heading into the weekend, expect to see calm and dry conditions. Saturday will start with a low in the low 70s. The afternoon will see mostly sunny skies and light wind with a high of 91°. Expect to see sunny skies on Sunday with below average highs and more dry air. Lubbock will get 5-10 mph wind and a high of 90°.
