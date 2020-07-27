KLBK Evening Weather July 27, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- It wasn’t too bad of a start to the new work week, at least for a Monday. We had clouds building into the area this afternoon, with even some rain showers to the north and northwest of Lubbock. Expect to see more clouds than sunshine as we get going on Tuesday. There will be a few more isolated showers, or storms across west Texas in the afternoon hours. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 93°. We’ll start out Wednesday morning with a few leftover clouds, with light wind and dry air. Tuesday afternoon will see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 96°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!