KLBK Evening Weather July 27, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- It wasn’t too bad of a start to the new work week, at least for a Monday. We had clouds building into the area this afternoon, with even some rain showers to the north and northwest of Lubbock. Expect to see more clouds than sunshine as we get going on Tuesday. There will be a few more isolated showers, or storms across west Texas in the afternoon hours. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 93°. We’ll start out Wednesday morning with a few leftover clouds, with light wind and dry air. Tuesday afternoon will see mostly sunny skies, with a high temperature of 96°.

Follow along on InstagramTwitterFacebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar