KLBK Evening Weather July 30, 2020

Good morning and happy Thursday! Keep your umbrellas handy today because we're looking at more afternoon showers and storms. Unlike the past couple of days, today looks to be a bit more widespread in coverage of the storms later because of a cool front that will be pushing through the South Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the Central South Plains under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. This means that some storms later will have the potential to bring strong winds and large hail. Storms look to stick around throughout the evening hours and into the overnight hours as the front wants to take its time sweeping through. A few more showers and storms look to be in the forecast for Friday as well, but at this time, should remain below severe limits. A lingering shower or two is possible Saturday morning, but then we'll see mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. The front will help keep temperatures rather comfortable for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Our next chance of rain looks to enter the forecast Sunday evening with another front pushing through keeping rain in the forecast for the early parts of next week and temperatures "cool" in the upper 80s and low 90s.