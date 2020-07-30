KLBK Evening Weather July 30, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- A cold front will move through the entire viewing area later on tonight. That is going to help to bring in cooler air and lower high temperatures by tomorrow. There is only an isolated shot at a shower/storm, generally off the Caprock through 4:00 am Friday. Lubbock will see a pleasant day Friday, with wind at 10-15 mph. Expect to see mostly sunny skies, with dry air in the afternoon and a high temperature of 90°. Saturday morning will see just a few clouds, with a low temperature of 67°. Saturday afternoon is looking to be sunny, with no clouds, light wind and dry air. The high temperature is going to make it to 91°, which is still below average.
