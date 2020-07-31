KLBK Evening Weather July 31, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- The cold front really made Friday a pleasant day across the area. Even though the sun came out late in the morning, we saw high temperatures below average for everyone. Some locations stayed in the 80s west of Lubbock. Looking ahead to the weekend, expect to see sunny skies on Saturday with nice weather conditions. It will be a dry day tomorrow with light wind and a high temperature of 92°. Sunday morning will begin with clear skies and a low of 66°. Sunday afternoon is going to see sunny skies and dry air, with a high temperature reaching 95°.
