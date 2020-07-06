KLBK Evening Weather July 6, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today was a nice day, aside from the humidity. I guess we can’t really complain, since the weather is just going to get a lot worse in the coming week. We’re going to begin Tuesday morning in the upper 60s with a few clouds in the sky. Tuesday afternoon will see sunny skies, with dry air and light wind. The high temperature will make it to 92°, which is below average. It will be the first below average day in July 2020. The air will be much warmer by Wednesday. Expect more sunny skies, with 10-15 mph wind. It will remain dry, with the high climbing up to 99°. Expect triple digit heat from Thursday through Monday.
Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!