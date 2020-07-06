KLBK Evening Weather July 6, 2020

Today: PM isolated showers east. High 87.Tonight: Clear, cool, & calm. Low 68.Tomorrow: PM isolated showers west. High 92.

Evening storms from last night have lingered into this morning. Rain totals have amounted to over an inch here in Lubbock, with Spur reporting the highest accumulations in the area at 1.65". The bulk of the rainfall this AM is to the east. Much of this activity will dry out by this morning leaving behind a mix of sun and clouds. While the rest of the day will remain dry, we can't rul out a few isolated showers to the east after 2 PM.

The showers and storms from last night was brought in by a cold front. Thankfully, this front has also brought in much cooler air than what we had last week. High temperatures today will range anywhere from the mid to upper 80s with a few lower 90s to our south. Unfortunately, this cooler air won't last for long as high temperatures tomorrow rebound back to average, in the low to mid 90s.

Tomorrow gives us one more shot for rain before a strong ridge of high pressure begins to take shape. Tomorrow's rain chances will remain limited as much of this activity will form in our eastern New Mexico counties, then drying out as it crosses the state line.

This ridge of high pressure will dry us out by Wednesday as high temperatures are already in the upper 90s and nearing the triple-digits. By Thursday, Lubbock's high temperature is forecast at 100° and we get even hotter by the weekend as high temperatures will range anywhere from 102° to 105°.