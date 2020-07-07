KLBK Evening Weather July 7, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Typical west Texas weather is going to be the story for the near future. We’re going to kick it off with a very warm day on Wednesday. There will be sunny skies, dry air and 10-15 mph wind for the region. Lubbock can expect the high temperature to hit 99° tomorrow. As we move into Thursday, we’re going to move into the awful triple digit heat. This heat is going to last for several days, so please use caution while spending time outdoors, especially in the afternoon. Thursday will see sunny skies, more dry air and 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock can expect the high to reach 102°.
