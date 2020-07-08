Breaking News
Guns seized from Lubbock home after Odessa mass shooting, new court records reveal more details

KLBK Evening Weather July 8, 2020

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas- Typical hot west Texas weather is going to be in store for the near future. July is one of the hottest months of the year and we will be seeing that heat flourish! Thursday will start out with readings in the low 70s for most of us. In the afternoon, it will be sunny, dry and breezy in Lubbock. The high temperature is going to reach 103°. The record high for Thursday is 107°, so we will not be close to that. Expect a warm start to the day on Friday, with another hot afternoon. The wind is going to remain at 10-15 mph through the day. Lubbock will see more sunshine, no clouds, with a high of 104°. The record high is 109° on Friday.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar