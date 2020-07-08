KLBK Evening Weather July 8, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Typical hot west Texas weather is going to be in store for the near future. July is one of the hottest months of the year and we will be seeing that heat flourish! Thursday will start out with readings in the low 70s for most of us. In the afternoon, it will be sunny, dry and breezy in Lubbock. The high temperature is going to reach 103°. The record high for Thursday is 107°, so we will not be close to that. Expect a warm start to the day on Friday, with another hot afternoon. The wind is going to remain at 10-15 mph through the day. Lubbock will see more sunshine, no clouds, with a high of 104°. The record high is 109° on Friday.
