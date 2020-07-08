KLBK Evening Weather July 8, 2020

Today: Mostly sunny. A few spotty showers. High 100.Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy. Low 75.Tomorrow: PM isolated storms. High 103.

The heat is on ! The triple-digits make a return to the South Plains beginning today as we reach 100°. Mostly sunny conditions will be the theme for today, however, we can't rule out a few spotty showers by early evening back to the west. Otherwise, today's forecast is sunny, dry, and hot. Winds will also pick up later this afternoon out of the south at 15-20 mph.

Tomorrow morning starts off on the warm side with temperatures once again in the mid 70s. Temperatures will soar to 103° & 104° tomorrow afternoon. Another sunny day is on tap for tomorrow, but we have one more shot for rain before a potent area of high pressure begins to strengthen. The timing of the storms will be after 4 PM, and will have a little more coverage than today's rain chances. These storms could bring some gusty winds, but no severe weather is expected.

The heat continues! By Friday, we really dry out and heat up. High temperatures on Friday will once again be around 103°. As the center of high pressure begins to intensify this weekend, that's when we will see some of the highest temperatures. Both Saturday's and Sunday's high temperature will be at 105° in Lubbock. While this is hot, it is not record breaking. Saturday's and Sunday's record high both come from 2016 at 108° and 107°, respectively.

Next week starts off hot yet again. Monday's forecast high temperature is at 106° with the record at 108° from 2016. Tuesday is another scorcher with the high temperature at 105° with a record high temperature of 108° from 1933.

With dangerous heat on the way we want to remind you to stay indoors as much as possible. If you have things to get done outdoors over the next several days, make sure to do it early in the day. Be aware of staying hydrated with water even when you're not thirsty. Make sure to know the signs and symptoms of a heat stroke and heat exhaustion. This information can also be found here.