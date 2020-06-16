KLBK Evening Weather June 16, 2020

Today: Spotty PM showers. Breezy. High 90.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 68.Tomorrow: PM scattered storms. Breezy. High 88.

Today will be much of a copy of yesterday, with the exception of a few spotty showers by this afternoon. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a southerly wind picking up to 15-20 mph. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon leading to a few light, spotty showers to the east after 2 PM. This activity will be gone before the overnight hours.

Tomorrow starts off dry and mild, but there is a chance for showers and storms after 3 PM tomorrow. A line of storms will develop along the state line and continue to push east. Although it will rapidly increase, it looks like it will rapidly diminish as it hits more dry and stable air in the central South Plains by late evening. There is the potential to see some storms, not much severe weather is expected as we're in a general thunderstorm category.

The precipitation potential continues over the next several days, however, it won't be as widespread as tomorrow. Isolated showers are in the forecast from Thursday through next week.