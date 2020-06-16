KLBK Evening Weather June 16, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Clouds are going to be on the increase overnight, through the morning hours on Wednesday. We’ll start out the day tomorrow with a low temperature of 68°. There will be more clouds than sunshine through the day Wednesday with wind at 10-15 mph. There will be a showers, or storms trying to form along the state line in the afternoon. Coverage will be low. There will be a better shot at gusty wind than really seeing the rain. The high temperature will reach 90° in Lubbock. As we move into the day Thursday, a few early morning showers, or storms, can’t be ruled out. Coverage is still expected to be be low. Thursday will start with a low of 67°. Lubbock is going to climb up to a high of 96° under mostly sunny skies.
