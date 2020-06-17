KLBK Evening Weather June 17, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Some areas were lucky enough to get some rain showers Wednesday evening. There will be low coverage of any shower, or brief storm, for the day Thursday as well. We’re going to be looking at mostly sunny skies again tomorrow, with 10-15 mph wind. Lubbock will see a high temperature of 96°, which is what we got to today. Coverage of any shower, or storm, will be at 10% tomorrow. Looking ahead to Friday, the wind will still remain at 10-15 mph. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, with lower high temperatures. Lubbock will make it to 90°, which is below average for June 19. A shower, or storm, at 10% can’t be ruled out in the afternoon/evening hours once again.
