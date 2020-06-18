KLBK Evening Weather June 18, 2020

Today: PM isolated showers. Otherwise partly cloudy. High 96.Tonight: Partly cloudy & dry. Low 68.Tomorrow: Strong/severe PM storms. High 86.

Last night severe storms marched through the South Plains bringing wind gusts of 70 mph and beneficial rainfall. Lubbock International Airport received 0.88" of rain, but this still keeps us in a deficit of precipitation of about 0.27". Other areas to the south of the Hub City picked up the highest totals. O'Donnell picked up 2.08", Welch with 1.69", and Tahoka with 1.33". Unfortunately there was also storm damage and flooding in Brownfield thanks to last night's storms.

This morning we are off to a dry start but you still want to keep that umbrella with you over the next couple of days as more rain is in store. Today will remain mostly dry with the exception of a few pop up storms this evening. This activity will be isolated in nature with a few strong to potentially severe storms as we are in a marginal risk for severe weather.

Another round of showers and storms will be likely tomorrow PM, and some of these could be severe. Storms will begin to fire up after 2 PM tomorrow and continue through the evening. Some of these storms could pack damaging winds and even hail, but tornadoes are looking unlikely. As of now, a slight risk of severe weather is in place for tomorrow PM.

We begin the holiday weekend with one more chance for rainfall late Saturday and early Sunday morning. Much of Saturday will remain dry and quiet as temperatures climb into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon. Saturday also marks the first official day of summer at 4:44 PM CDT. A few isolated showers are possible late Saturday and early Sunday morning before drying out by Sunday PM. Unfortunately, Father's Day remains hot as highs top out in the upper 90s and triple digits.

The heat continues into next week with Monday's high temperature at 100°. Thankfully, we return to the lower 90s by Tuesday with the potential for more rain.