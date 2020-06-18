KLBK Evening Weather June 18, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- As we head into the overnight hours, expect skies to remain partly cloudy. There is still a low probability of a shower, or storm, but we are not expecting much out of that. We’ll start off Friday in the upper 60s. There will be more clouds than sunshine for your Friday. As we move into the afternoon, thunderstorms will begin to develop to the west of Lubbock. Between 4:00-5:00 pm, these storms will move through Lubbock. Strong wind gusts to 70 mph are possible, with a smaller possibility of quarter size hail. Lubbock’s high will get to 90° Friday. The summer solstice is 4:43 pm on Saturday afternoon. We will not be feeling like summer though, with 10-15 mph wind and partly sunny skies. A stray shower, or storm, can’t be ruled out, but coverage will only be 10%. The high temperature is going to be 89° in Lubbock.
