KLBK Evening Weather June 22, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- West Texas needs to see some rain, as the drought as increased and the deficit continues. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to move into our area from 8:00 pm-1:00 am from the northwest. This complex will move in from eastern New Mexico and move southeast through west Texas. It will bring brief heavy rain and gusty wind. Damaging wind is going to be the primary threat with these storms, with gusts to 75 mph possible. The biggest hail threat will be just west of the state line in eastern New Mexico. The storms will push out of our eastern counties by 5:00 am. Tuesday is going to see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with light wind and a high of 86°. There will be a few more storms late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, with coverage at 20%. Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies, with light wind and a high temperature of 85°.
