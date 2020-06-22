KLBK Evening Weather June 22, 2020

Today: Strong/severe PM storms. High 92.Tonight: Lingering storms. Low 68.Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms. High 84.

A weak cold front is slowly pushing through the South Plains this morning picking up winds and bringing in cooler air. Winds behind this front are sustained at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Windy conditions will stick around through much of the day, but this cold front will also supply "cooler" air this afternoon. High temperatures for the most part will be in the low to mid 90s, with the exception of our extreme southern counties where highs top out in the 100s.

Not only are we expecting "cooler" air today, but another round of severe weather is on tap for today. Much of this activity is expected to develop after 4 PM this afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. A line of storms will push through the area this evening, with the biggest severe weather potential being from 4 PM - 12 AM. Even though we will have some lingering showers overnight, the severe weather threat won't be as big as that initial line of storms. A slight risk is in place for this afternoon with large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concern.

A few lingering showers are possible tomorrow AM but remain isolated in nature. Another chance for isolated showers and storms are possible tomorrow PM, but we're not expecting a big severe weather potential. Tomorrow will also be much cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Over the next several days isolated rain remains in the forecast as high temperatures remain below our average of 92°.