KLBK Evening Weather June 23, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Dry weather is going to build back in for nearly all of us. We’re going to begin Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s. It will not be too bad at all tomorrow morning. The rest of the day is going to see a mix of clouds and sunshine with light wind. It will be more muggy along the state line, with a stray storm possible. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 86°. Thursday morning will begin in the mid 60s, with mainly clear skies. The wind is going to remain light Thursday afternoon, with warmer air. Even though it will warm up, highs are going to be below average for all. The high for Lubbock will get to 90°.
Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!