KLBK Evening Weather June 25, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Summer time warmth is going to be the theme in the forecast as we move into the weekend. High temperatures climbed into the low 90s today and those numbers will be climbing higher tomorrow afternoon. We’ll start the day with lows in the upper 60s and calm conditions. Expect to see mostly sunny skies on Friday afternoon, with 10-15 mph wind and dry air. The dry air is key, because the drought continues to get worse in west Texas. The high in Lubbock will get to 94°. Saturday morning will see mainly clear skies with a low of 69°. Highs will be near average, but just above throughout the region on Saturday. We’ll get another dry day, with 15-20 mph wind and a high temperature of 93°.
