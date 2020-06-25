KLBK Evening Weather June 25, 2020

264. That's how many days of sunshine on average Lubbock and the South PLains receives each year. We all know the health risks we face if we don't wear sunscreen on sunny days, but the sun can do damage to more than just your skin.

Lorenzo Anderson, O.D. explains, "If you have red, scaly lesions, if it's on the cornea, if you have increased tearing or if you are squinting a lot, or if you have irritation on your eyes that also can point out UV exposure keratitis. And like I said on the white parts of your eyes you'll see those little grains. They'll start as like a yellowing, shimmering kind of thing not really noticeable to you until we look under one of those microscopes. But over time you'll see that build and grow and you'll definitely feel the side effects like irritation and burning and stuff like that you didn't have before. With the lens and retina and all of that you'll just see decreased vision and stuff like that. We have the tools to detect it, so regular eye exams we'll be able to educate anybody coming through the door if they need sunglass protection or if they should be aware or something like that."