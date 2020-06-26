KLBK Evening Weather June 26, 2020

Today: Sun & clouds. PM isolated showers NW. High 94.Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 70.Tomorrow: PM isolated showers. High 92.

It is a very muggy start to this Friday morning. Humidity will stick around throughout much of the morning. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon with the wind turning to the south sustained at 10-15 mph. Just like yesterday, most of the area will remain dry with the exception of our northwestern counties. A few isolated storms are possible beginning after 6 PM. Some of those could be on the stronger side as a marginal risk is in place.

Another round of rain is on tap for tomorrow PM to the west of the I-27 corridor beginning after 4 PM. As this activity slowly pushes east it will begin to diminish leaving behind some clouds during the overnight hours. As of now, just a general thunderstorm category is in place from the Storm Prediction Center, but we could be upgraded to a marginal risk as gusty winds could be possible.

One final chance for rain comes Sunday as a few isolated rain chances are in the forecast, but not much widespread precipitation is in the forecast.

High pressure begins to take shape Monday allowing for clearing skies and hot air. Monday's high temperatures will top out in the triple-digits. The record high temperature for Monday is 107° from 2017, but our forecast high temperature is 100°. Winds on Monday will pick up to about 20-25 mph under abundant sunshine.

The heat continues after Monday as high temperatures hold into the upper 90s and triple-digits.