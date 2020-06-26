1  of  2
Emergency Lubbock City Council meeting, large gatherings, mask requirements
Governor Abbott orders all Texas bars to close at noon, other emergency actions for COVID-19

KLBK Evening Weather June 26, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We're going to see above average high temperatures as we move into the weekend. Expect to see sunny skies on Saturday, with 10-15 mph wind. That wind will try to make things feel better, but there will be a lot of warm and dry air in place. Expect the high temperature to make it to 94° here in Lubbock. Sunday morning will generally see clouds on the increase. That will hold the low temperature, with a low of 68°. The rest of the day Sunday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with 10-15 mph wind and a high of 96°.

