KLBK Evening Weather June 28, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- Sunday was a hot one out there, with many locations reaching 100°. Lubbock, in fact, made it to 100°, which is eight degrees above the average for June 28. We’re going to see more triple digit heat out there on Monday, too. We’ll start the day with lows only in the low 70s. Wind will increase to 15-20 mph through the morning hours. Expect to see sunny skies and dry air with a high temperature of 101°. We’ll drop only to 70° by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will see much of the same, with 10-15 mph wind and more dry air. It will be sunny and very warm, as Lubbock will get to 99° for the high.
