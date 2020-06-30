KLBK Evening Weather June 30, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas- We’re getting into the heart of summer and the weather is cooperating. Expect to see a very warm night, with clear skies and relatively light wind. The low temperature will only drop down into the mid 70s! The wind will be light on Wednesday, as we will see more sunny skies, with very few, very thin clouds. Lubbock can expect the high temperature to climb back up to 101°. it will be the seventh day this year that we have eclipsed the century mark. Thursday morning will begin with more warm air and a few clouds. The low will only make it to 74°.
