LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Friday morning weather update for June 9th, 2023.

Good morning South Plains! We have made it through the week and today the heat has arrived!

Today: Temperatures will warm up to the mid 90s and the upper 90s in some areas. Skies are going to have some cloud coverage for most of the day. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. We will have a late chance for showers.

Tonight: Temperatures will remain in the lower 60s here in Lubbock. We will have a 20% chance of showers; the biggest threat being high winds if thunderstorms do occur. Winds will remain out of the south at consistent speeds of 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Saturday will peak to 95 degrees for our high here in Lubbock. Winds will be out of the south, southwest direction at 8-12 mph. The clouds will move on out, giving us some clearer skies and very minimal coverage.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday night will drop down to 61 degrees with clear skies and winds remaining under 20 mph. Sunday will be above average yet again with a high of 92 degrees. Skies will be clear and winds will be shifting throughout the day at speeds of 10-15 mph.

Sunday night will drop down to 63 degrees. Monday will have a slight front giving us a high below average of 88 degrees. We will have a 10% chance for isolated showers, although skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the day. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 12-18 mph.

Monday night temperatures will begin to warm back up with a low of 64 degrees for the night. Tuesday will reach 95 degrees putting us right back to above average. Winds will be out of a variation of directions at 12-18 mph. Skies will have some partly cloudy coverage.

Tuesday night will remain consistent with a low of 64 degrees and a high of 95 again for Wednesday. There will be some clouds head our way in the afternoon. Winds will be under speeds of 20 mph.

Thursday’s low will yet again be 64 degrees. The high will peak into those upper 90s here in Lubbock; a high of 96 degrees. Conditions will be sunny and dry and winds will be at speeds of 12-18 mph.

Enjoy the weekend and TGIF!

-Kathryn