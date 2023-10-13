LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

No bad luck when it comes to our forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday the 13th. Sunny, breezy and much cooler weather is forecast today. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the north 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:50 AM CDT.



Tonight:

A clear sky and chilly temperatures are forecast for this evening and tonight. Areas of frost will be possible overnight across the northwestern South Plains. Low temperatures will mostly range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. However, lower 30s are possible across the far northwestern South Plains. The wind will be out of the northeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 7:16 PM CDT.



Saturday:

Nice fall weather is forecast on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny and cool. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the east and northeast 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:51 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:15 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through early next week. Isolated shower and thunderstorm chances may return on Wednesday and Thursday for some areas.

Much cooler weather returns for Friday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday and Sunday. Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are forecast on Monday. It’ll turn warmer on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and the lower 80s. Highs on Wednesday will range from the lower to the middle 60s. It’ll turn much cooler again on Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s.



A chilly morning is forecast on Saturday and Sunday with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Some areas across the far northwestern South Plains may drop into the lower 30s. Upper 30s to middle 40s are the forecast morning lows on Monday. Tuesday morning’s lows will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Wednesday morning will be milder with lows ranging from the lower to the middle 50s. Morning lows will drop back into a range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s on Thursday.

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin.



According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock.



The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area.



Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area.

Drought Update:

There were minor changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 12. The Lubbock metro area has temporarily returned to “drought-free” status following abnormally dry (D0) conditions reported in the previous USDM update. Portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains are also categorized as “drought-free” as well. However, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 13:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:16 PM CDT

Normal High: 77°

Normal Low: 49°

Record High: 92° (1989/1992)

Record Low: 28° (1969)

Today: Sunny, continued breezy and much cooler. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. North wind 15-25 mph.

Tonight: A clear sky and chilly. Areas of frost across the northwestern South Plains. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Areas across the far northwestern South Plains will drip into the lower 30s. Northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny to mostly sunny and cool. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. East to northeast wind 5-15 mph.

Have a nice weekend!



