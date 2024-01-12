LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, January 12)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Watch for icy spots on some area bridges, overpasses and some roadways. Travel with caution. Following some morning clouds, sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.

Tonight:

Clear to mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. The good news is the wind will be lighter this evening and tonight. It’ll be cold with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. The wind will be out of the west 10-15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:59 PM CST.

Saturday:

The Arctic cold front will begin moving into the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region on Saturday and will lead to a variable high temperature spread across the region. The front will move from northeast to southwest. High temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the very low 60s. It will be colder to the east and northeast. Milder weather will be to the west and southwest. The wind will be variable depending on the location of the front. The wind will be out of the north and northeast behind the cold front and out of the west ahead of the front. It’ll be breezy at times with wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.



Sunrise is 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 6:00 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

Snow flurries or very light snow may be possible for some areas Sunday through early Tuesday. However, precipitation chances don’t look too promising as the air mass will be very cold and dry over the area.



High temperatures on Friday will range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. Variable high temperatures are forecast on Saturday with a range from the lower 30s to the very low 60s (colder to the east and milder to the west). Much colder weather is forecast on Sunday with highs ranging from the middle 10s (teens) to the very low 30s. Monday will be very cold with highs ranging from the middle 10s (teens) to the middle 20s. Highs on Tuesday won’t be as cold, but it’ll still be chilly with middle 20s to lower 30s forecast. We’ll briefly warm up on Wednesday with highs climbing back into the lower to the middle 50s. Thursday’s highs will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s.



Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Forecast lows Sunday morning will range from the middle 0s (single digits) to the middle 10s (teens). Monday morning will be very cold with lows ranging from the lower 0s (single digits) to the lower 10s (teens). Another cold morning is on tap for Tuesday with lows ranging again from the lower 0s (single digits) to the very low 10s (teens). Lows Wednesday morning will be in the middle to the upper 10s (teens). Thursday’s morning lows will range from the middle 20s to the very low 30s.

Wind Chill Alert: Below zero wind chill values are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains Sunday, Monday and Tuesday mornings. Dangerously low wind chill values of -5° to -10° are forecast for Sunday morning, -5° to -15° Monday morning and -10° to -20° Tuesday morning.

KLBK PM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, January 12)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Very minor changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, January 11. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed some slight improvements over the far northwestern South Plans. However, moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, January 11) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 12:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:59 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 77 (1953)

Record Low: -10° (1918)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs ranging from the lower 40s to the mid 50s. West-northwest wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear, breezy at times and cold. Lows ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. West wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy at times. Variable high temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to the very low 60s (cooler to the east and northeast and milder to the west and southwest). Variable wind 10-20 mph.

Have a nice weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser