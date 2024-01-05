LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, January 5)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Watch for icy spots across the region morning and travel with caution. Otherwise, clouds will stick around through most of the day. Partly sunny conditions, breezy intervals and slightly milder weather is forecast on this Friday. However, high temperatures will still remain mostly below average. It’ll gradually become partly cloudy later in the afternoon. High temperatures will vary and range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the northwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:52 AM CST.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening. However, it’ll become mostly cloudy overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be colder with low temperatures ranging from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. The wind will be out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:53 PM CST.

Saturday:

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. There is a very slight chance for rain and/or snow showers across the northwestern South Plains in the morning through early afternoon. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the north-northwest 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is 7:52 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:54 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There a very slight chance for rain and/or snow showers across the northwestern South Plains Saturday morning through early afternoon. Scattered rain and snow showers are forecast to return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains once again on Monday.

High temperatures on Friday will vary and range from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. Highs on Saturday will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. Sunday’s forecast highs will range from the lower 50s to the very low 60s. Monday’s highs will vary and range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s. Forecast highs on Tuesday will range from the middle 40s to the very low 50s. Milder weather is forecast on Wednesday with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the very low 60s. It’ll start to cool back down for some areas on Thursday with variable highs ranging from the upper 40s to the very low 60s.

Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday morning will range from the lower 20s to the very low 30s. Lows Monday morning will vary and range from the middle 20s to the middle 40s. Tuesday morning’s forecast lows will range from the middle 10s to the upper 20s. Lows on Wednesday will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Thursday morning’s lows will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s.

KLBK PM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, January 5)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, January 4. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, January 4) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, January 5:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:53 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 82° (1927)

Record Low: -4° (1971)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, breezy at times and a bit milder (but still on the cool side). Becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon. Variable highs ranging from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening and then mostly cloudy overnight Colder with lows ranging from the lower 20s to the very low 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and slightly cool. A very slight chance of a rain and/or snow shower over the northwestern counties. Highs ranging from the lower 40s to the lower 50s. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Have a nice weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser