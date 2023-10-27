LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, October 27)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

We’ll be cooler on this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with the arrival of a cold front. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. There could be a few sprinkles in spots. High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind out of the north and northeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 8:02 AM CDT.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy conditions are forecast this evening, but it’ll become mostly cloudy overnight. There is a slight chance for showers after midnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the east and southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:00 PM CDT.

Saturday:

Scattered showers are forecast in the morning on Saturday for some areas. More showers and a thunderstorm or to will be possible in the evening and into the night. It’ll be partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with variable high temperatures ranging from the middle 50s to the very low 70s. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind out of the southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.



Sunrise is at 8:03 AM CDT. Sunset is at 6:59 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. Scattered drizzle, light rain and light freezing rain is forecast at times Sunday morning through early Monday morning.



We’ll cool down again on Friday with highs ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Saturday’s high temperatures will vary from the upper 50s to the middle 70s. Sunday’s high temperatures will mostly likely occur around midnight or during the early morning hours. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Monday will be a cold day with highs only in the lower to the middle 40s. Upper 40s and lower 50s are the forecast highs on Tuesday (Halloween). High temperatures on Wednesday will warm back into the middle and the upper 50s. We’ll warm back into the lower to the middle 60s on Thursday.



Low temperatures Saturday morning will range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday morning will be colder with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Evening colder mornings are forecast Monday through Wednesday with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Thursday morning won’t be quite as cold with lows in the lower to the middle 30s. The first freeze of the fall season will occur early next week for most areas.



*** We have designated Sunday as a “KLBK Weather Aware Day” for much colder temperatures, windy conditions and the chance of some freezing rain in spots. ***



*** We have designated Monday as a “KLBK Weather Aware Day” as there may be some slick or icy spots Monday morning and for the likelihood for the first freeze of the fall season for many areas. ***

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, October 27)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, October 26. The Lubbock metro area and portions of the central South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions across the far southern counties decreased thanks to recent rainfall.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, October 19) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 27:

Sunrise: 8:02 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 72°

Normal Low: 44°

Record High: 91° (2014)

Record Low: 22° (2020)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A few sprinkles are possible in some areas. Cooler with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Breezy at times with a north to northeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Scattered showers are forecast overnight. Lows ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. East to southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cooler. Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the evening. Variable highs ranging from the middle 50s to the very 70s. Breezy at times with with a southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Have a nice weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Twitter): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser