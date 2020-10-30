KLBK Friday AM Weather Update (10/30/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



After a wild weather week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, the week will end on a warmer note with quiet conditions. Expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions on this Friday with highs ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. We’ll have a light southwest wind 5-10 mph. Mostly clear conditions are expected this evening and tonight. It will still be a bit chilly with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Saturday looks great with sunny to mostly sunny conditions and warmer. Under a southwest breeze, we’ll climb back into the middle to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

No significant weather is expected across the South and Rolling Plains over the next seven days. Temperatures will remain variable over the extended forecast period.

Highs on Friday will range from the middle to upper 60s. Middle to upper 70s are expected on Saturday. It’ll turn cooler again on Sunday with lower to middle 60s returning. We’ll be in the middle to upper 60s on Monday and upper 60s to lower 70s on Tuesday. Middle 70s return for daytime highs by Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s Saturday and Sunday mornings. It’ll be chillier Monday morning with lower to middle 30s returning. We’ll climb back to a range from the middle 30s to lower 40s by Tuesday morning. Upper 30s to lower 40s are expected Wednesday morning and lower to middle 40s on Thursday morning.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, October 30)

Time Change Early Sunday Morning:

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. We’ll “fall back” one hour on Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 AM CT.

(Are you ready to “fall back” one hour?)



Drought Update:

Exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across the Rolling Plains.

(Last Update: Thursday, October 29)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 30:

Sunrise: 8:05 a.m.

Sunset: 6:56 p.m.

Normal High: 71°

Normal Low: 43°

Record High: 90° (2010)

Record Low: 18° (1993)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny and milder. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. South wind 5-10 mph.



Saturday: Mainly sunny and warmer. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 70s. Southwest wind 10-15

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser