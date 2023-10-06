LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Pleasant autumn weather is forecast on this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. The wind will be out of the northwest in the morning and shift to the southeast in the afternoon 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:45 AM CDT.

Tonight:

A cold front will move across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. The front will bring chillier weather and breezy conditions. It’ll become partly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the very low 50s. The wind will be out of the east and northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 7:25 PM CDT.

Saturday:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions and cooler weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. After a chilly start to the day, high temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the southeast 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it’ll be a pleasant autumn day.



Sunrise is at 7:46 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:24 PM CDT.

Drought Update:

There were some noted changes in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, October 5. Some areas have returned to “drought-free” status around portions of the South Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported overall across areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Abnormally dry (D0) conditions are now being reported in the immediate Lubbock area as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage drought conditions were creeping northward across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains from the northern Permian Basin.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the extended forecast period through late next week.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the middle 70s to the lower. Cooler weather is forecast on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and the lower 70s. We’ll turn warmer on Sunday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. Lower to middle 80s are forecast to return on Tuesday. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the middle to the upper 80s. We’ll start cooling back down on Thursday with high temperatures ranging from the lower 70s to the lower 80s.



Saturday morning will chilly with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the very low 50s. It’ll stay on the cool side Sunday morning with lows ranging from the middle 40s and lower 50s. Milder mornings return on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the lower to middle 50s. Wednesday morning’s lows will be warmer and range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Morning lows will drop back into a range from the lower to the upper 50s Thursday morning.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 6:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:25 PM CDT

Normal High: 79°

Normal Low: 52°

Record High: 94° (1931/1939)

Record Low: 34° (2001)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny and pleasant weather. High temperatures ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Northwest wind in the morning, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon wind 5-15 mph.



Tonight: Partly cloudy, turning breezy and chillier. Low temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to the very low 50s. East-northeast wind 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30 mph.



Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler and pleasant weather. High temperatures in the upper 60s and the lower 70s. Southeast wind10-15 mph.

Have a nice weekend!

