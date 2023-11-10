LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Friday, November 10)

Today:

Mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions and cool weather will continue across the area on this Friday. There is a slight chance for rain showers later this morning and into the afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures today will be in the lower to the middle 50s for areas on the Caprock. Off the Caprock, it’ll be slightly milder but still cool with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the very low 60s. The wind will be out of the northeast this morning but will shift east this afternoon 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:14 AM CST.

Tonight:

There is a slight chance for rain showers this evening and tonight. Otherwise, it’ll remain mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be out of the east and northeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 5:48 PM CST.

Saturday:

Milder weather returns to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Veterans Day. We’ll start the morning mostly cloudy, but it’ll gradually turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. The wind will be out of the south and southeast 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:15 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:47 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for rain showers from late Friday morning through early Saturday morning for some areas across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is another very slight chance for rain showers on Monday and Tuesday for some areas.



Friday’s high temperatures will range from the lower 50s to the very low 60s. Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Lower to middle 60s are the forecast highs on Sunday. Monday’s highs will range from upper 50s to the middle 60s. Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower to the middle 60s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Saturday morning’s lows temperatures will range from the middle 30s to middle 40s. Sunday through Monday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Lower to middle 40s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Thursday mornings.

(Valid: Friday, November 10)

Drought Update:

No changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 9. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, November 9)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 10:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CST

Sunset: 5:48 PM CST

Normal High: 66°

Normal Low: 38°

Record High: 85° (1927)

Record Low: 19° (1950)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. A slight chance for rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 50s to very low 60s. Northeast wind in the morning, shifting east in the afternoon 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance for rain showers in the evening and tonight. Otherwise mostly cloudy to cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. East to northeast wind wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday (Veterans Day): Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to lower 60s. South to southeast wind 10-15 mph.

