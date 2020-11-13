KLBK Friday AM Weather Update (11/13/20)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Cloudy and cooler weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday the 13th. Forecast models continue to show isolated rain showers this afternoon. High temperatures today will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be easterly in the morning, but it will turn southerly in the afternoon.

Cloudy conditions will continue this evening and tonight across the area. There is still a slight chance for rain showers this evening and overnight. The clouds will keep our low temperatures warmer overnight, with lower to middle 40s expected. The wind will be southerly, but it will turn southwesterly overnight.

We’ll start our Saturday out cloudy, but the cloud cover will quickly start to erode by mid to late morning. Mostly sunny conditions are expected by the afternoon. However, the wind will pick up out of the southwest 15-30 mph, which will produce patchy blowing dust. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 11:00 AM CST to 7:00 Pm CST for portions of the South Plains as well.

Extended Forecast:

Beyond the isolated rain showers on Friday, the rest of the extended forecast period will be quiet across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. We’ll return to a dry weather pattern but still deal with variable temperatures this weekend and next week.



Highs on Friday will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. Warmer weather returns on Saturday, with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. It will turn cooler again on Sunday, with lower to middle 60s expected. We’ll warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by Monday, before dropping back into the middle to upper 60s on Tuesday. Lower to middle 70s return on Wednesday with middle to upper 70s back in the forecast by Thursday.



It’ll be a little milder on Saturday morning with lower to middle 40s expected. We’ll drop back into the lower to middle 30s by Sunday morning. Middle to upper 30s are expected Monday morning. We’ll warm into the lower 40s Tuesday morning, with middle 40s returning Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, November 13)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to persist across all of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The drought is worse for areas on the Caprock. As of the latest update of the U.S Drought Monitor Update, exceptional, extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue across all of the South Plains. Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions continue for the Rolling Plains area.

South Plains & Rolling Plains Drought Update

(Valid: Thursday, November 12)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 13

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CST

Sunset: 5:45 PM CST

Normal High: 65°

Normal Low: 37°

Record High: 82° (1973)

Record Low: 14° (1976)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Cloudy and colder with slight chance for rain showers. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. East wind, turning southerly later in the day 5-10 mph.



Tonight: Cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Lows in the lower to middle 40s. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.



Saturday: Decreasing clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny by afternoon. Turning windy with patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Southwest wind 15-30 mph.

