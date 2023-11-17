LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, November 17)

Today:

Slightly cooler but still mild weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains following the passage of a cold front overnight. High temperatures on this Friday will range from the middle to the upper 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with a north to northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. A mixture of clouds and sunshine is forecast across the area today.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:21 AM CST.

Tonight:

It’ll become mostly cloudy later this evening and overnight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be slightly cooler with low temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. The wind will be out of the east 5 to 10 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:43 PM CST.

Saturday:

Partly sunny and mild weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains for Saturday. There is a very slight chance for a shower or two for some areas. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:22 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:43 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slight chance for shower or two across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. Isolated to scattered showers are also forecast on Monday.

Friday’s high temperatures will range from middle to the upper 60s. Middle 60s are the forecast highs on Saturday. Upper 60s to middle 70s are the forecast highs on Sunday. Daytime highs on Monday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Tuesday’s forecast highs will be in the middle 50s. Low to upper 60s will return for highs on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday (Thanksgiving) will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. Sunday morning’s forecast lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. On Monday, morning lows are forecast to range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday morning’s forecast lows will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, November 17)

Drought Update:

No changes have been noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains region over the last several weeks, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 16. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain categorized in “drought-free” status. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northern South Plains and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South Plains and Rolling Plains

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 17:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CST

Sunset: 5:43 PM CST

Normal High: 63°

Normal Low: 36°

Record High: 88° (2017)

Record Low: 10° (1959)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: A mixture of clouds and sunshine, breezy and slightly cooler (but still mild). Highs in the middle to the upper 60s. North to northeast wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy and cooler. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s. East wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. A very slight chance for a shower or two. Highs in the middle 60s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

