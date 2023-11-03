LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

The warming trend continues across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 70s. It’ll be a sunny and breezy at times. The wind will be south to southwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise this morning is at 8:08 AM CDT.

Tonight:

A mild night is forecast across the area. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the upper 40s. Sky conditions will be clear to mostly clear. The wind be out of the south and southwest 5 to 15 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 6:53 PM CDT.

Saturday:

Slightly warmer weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday.

High temperatures will once again range from the middle to the upper 70s. It’ll be a sunny to mostly sunny. The wind will be southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 8:09 AM CDT. Sunset is at 6:52 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Short range and long range forecast model runs this morning continue to show no precipitation chances in the forecast over the extended forecast period.



High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the middle to the upper 70s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 70s and the lower 80s. Monday and Tuesday will be much warmer with high temperatures in the lower to the middle 80s. We’ll drop back some on Wednesday with middle 70s to lower 80s forecast. Much cooler weather returns by Thursday with daytime highs dropping back into the middle and upper 60s.



Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the upper 40s. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 40s. Middle 40s to lower 50s are forecast for Monday morning. Morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Thursday morning’s lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

Drought Update:

No significant changes noted in the drought situation across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, November 2. The Lubbock metro area and portions South Plains and the Rolling Plains remain in “drought-free” status. This area expanded slightly across the Rolling Plains. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Time Change Sunday:

Are you ready to “fall back” one hour? Daylight saving time ends on Sunday, November 5, at 2:00 a.m. CT here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Lubbock Fire Rescue also recommends you take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detections to see if the batteries need to be changed.

It’s also a good idea to check the batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio as well.

In case you’re wondering, we’ll “spring forward” again on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 3:

Sunrise: 8:08 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:53 PM CDT

Normal High: 69°

Normal Low: 41°

Record High: 88° (2005)

Record Low: 7° (1991)

Today: Sunny, warmer and breezy at times. Highs in the middle to the upper 70s. Breezy at times with a south to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear to mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the upper 40s. South to southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny to mostly sunny and slightly warmer and breezy at times. Highs in the middle to the upper 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Have a nice weekend!

