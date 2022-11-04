LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Today:

An area of showers and thunderstorms over the eastern half of the area this morning will move east and northeast away from the region. Clouds will be on the decrease today with partly cloudy conditions expected. However, it will turn windy with patchy blowing dust late this morning and this afternoon. We’ll have a west wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Daytime highs will be noticeably cooler and range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains later today.

Tonight:

Clear conditions and colder weather are expected Friday night and into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 30s. It’ll stay breezy in the evening with a northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. The wind will shift west and decrease to 5 to 15 mph overnight.



Saturday:

After a chilly start to the day, milder weather will return on Saturday. Daytime highs will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Expect mostly sunny conditions, but it will be breezy with a west wind 15 to 25 mph.

Extended Forecast:

After the slight chance for thunderstorms early Friday morning, the forecast will be generally dry across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the remainder of the extended forecast period. We’ll keep an eye on Tuesday and Thursday for the possibility of isolated showers.

Daytime highs on Friday will be noticeably cooler and range from the lower 50s to the lower 60s. We’ll turn milder on Saturday with highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Even warmer weather is expected on Sunday with middle 70s to lower 80s expected. Daily high temperatures will range in the middle 70s Monday through Wednesday. We’ll drop back into the middle and upper 60s on Thursday.

Saturday will start off on the cold side with morning lows in ranging from the lower to the upper 30s. Lower to middle 40s are expected on Sunday and Monday mornings. Even milder mornings are expected Tuesday through Thursday with lower to middle 50s.

KLBK Seven Day Forecast Drought Monitor Update

(Valid: Friday, November 4) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, November 3) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, November 4:

Sunrise: 8:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:51 PM CDT

Normal High: 68°

Normal Low: 41°

Record High: 88° (2017/2020)

Record Low: 20° (1950)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: A slight chance for thunderstorms across the eastern half of the area in the morning. Then becoming partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the late morning and afternoon. Cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. West wind 20 to 30 mph, with higher gusts up to 45 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A clear sky and much colder. Lows ranging from the lower to the upper 30s. Northwest wind 15-25 mph in the evening with shift west and decrease to 5-15 mph overnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. West wind 15-25 mph.

Have a great weekend!

