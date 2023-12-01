LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Welcome to December! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. Some areas will be milder or cooler today compared to Thursday. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. It’ll be breezy at times with a west to southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:33 AM CST.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. It’ll be milder with low temperatures ranging from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be out of the west and southwest 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Saturday:

Mostly sunny and breezy (to windy) weather is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. Patchy blowing dust will also be possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 30 and 40 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:34 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

No precipitation chances are forecast over the extended forecast period at the moment.

Friday and Saturday’s forecast high temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Highs on Sunday will range from the lower to the upper 60s. Lower to middle 60s are the forecast highs on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday’s forecast high temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Upper 60s to middle 70s are forecast for Thursday.

Low temperatures Saturday and Sunday mornings will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. Monday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Morning lows on Tuesday and Wednesday will range from the lower to the middle 30s. Middle to upper 30s are the forecast lows on Thursday.

Drought Update:

There are still no significant changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Wednesday, November 30. The only minor change noted was the far southwestern portions of the South Plains (parts of Gaines and Dawson County) dropped back to abnormally dry (D0) status from moderate stage (D1) drought status. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains has remain categorized in “drought-free” status for well over a month. Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the western South Plains and far southern South and Rolling Plains

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 1:

Sunrise: 7:33 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 58°

Normal Low: 31°

Record High: 79° (2012)

Record Low: 12° (1918)

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy at times. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. West to southwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts up 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. West to southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy (to windy) with patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. West wind 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph.

Have a nice weekend!

