LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Before we get to the forecast for this Friday and the weekend, let’s take a look at rainfall totals across the South Plains, Rolling Plains and eastern/southeastern New Mexico over the last few days. The big winners were areas of the Caprock. The good news is everyone picked up a decent rain amount.

(Note: The automated weather observation system (ASOS) at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (KLBB) was having technical issues on Wednesday, so an official rainfall total for that day was not available. This is why the graphic says “N/A” for the airport. However, 0.09″ was reported on Tuesday and 0.47″ on Thursday.)

Today:

Patchy fog and overcast conditions will start the day on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Clouds will be on the decrease throughout the day. It’ll be milder with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the north and northwest 10 to 20 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:44 AM CST.

Tonight:

A clear sky and colder weather is forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the northwest 10-15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:40 PM CST.

Saturday:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions and even milder weather is forecast on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the northwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:45 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:41 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern will settle back into place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains over the weekend and through at least the middle of next week. Long-range forecast models show a chance for rain showers returning by the later part of next week.

High temperatures on Friday will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Saturday’s highs will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 60s. Daytime highs will drop back into the lower and the middle 50s on Monday. Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. Wednesday will be slightly milder with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.



Low temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday mornings will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Lower to middle 30s are the forecast morning lows on Tuesday. Wednesday morning’s lows will be in the middle to the upper 30s. Thursday’s morning lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 14. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 15:

Sunrise: 7:44 AM CST

Sunset: 5:40 PM CST

Normal High: 55°

Normal Low: 28°

Record High: 82° (2010)

Record Low: 2° (1987)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Patchy fog and overcast in the morning. Decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. North and northwest wind 10-20 mph.



Tonight: Clear and colder. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the middle 30s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.



Saturday: Sunny to mostly sunny and milder. Highs ranging from the the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

