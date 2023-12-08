LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Sunny and breezy weather is forecast on this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It won’t be quite as warm today for most areas, but daytime highs are still well above average for December 8. High temperatures today range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s for areas on the Caprock. Off the Caprock, high temperatures will be in the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:39 AM CST.

Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. We’ll start to cloud up toward daybreak Saturday morning. It’ll start turning colder tonight as cooler air filters into the region. Low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the middle 30s on the Caprock. Off the Caprock, low temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 30s. The wind will turn west and northwest this evening and then turn north to northwest overnight 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 5:39 PM CST.

Saturday:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions, windy and much colder weather is colder weather is forecast on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for snow flurries and/or very light snow over the far northwestern South Plains in the morning. Little to no accumulation is expected and no travel issues are anticipated. Gradually clearing begin taking place in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the lower 50s on the Caprock. Off the Caprock, high temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the north 20 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 40 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:40 AM CST. Sunset is at 5:39 PM CST.

Extended Forecast:

There is a very slightly chance for flurries or very light snow across the far northwestern South Plains Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected and no travel issues are anticipated. Otherwise, the next opportunity for precipitation returns by the middle to later part of next week. Periods of rain are forecast throughout the day on Wednesday and Thursday. There could be a wintry mix for some areas on the Caprock overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.



Friday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. Saturday will be colder with daytime highs ranging from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. Sunday’s highs will warm back into the lower to the middle 50s. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 50s and the lower 60s. Tuesday’s highs will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Wednesday’s highs will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Middle to upper 40s are the forecast highs on Thursday.

Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 20s to the upper 30s. Lows Sunday morning will range from the upper 10s to the middle 20s. Middle 20s to lower 30s are forecast for Monday morning. On Tuesday, upper 20s to middle 30s are the forecast morning lows. morning. Morning lows on Wednesday will range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s. Thursday morning’s lows will range from the lower to the middle 30s.

Drought Update:

No significant changes were noted in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 7. Moderate stage (D2) conditions continue to be reported over the far northwestern South Plains and around the Childress area. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) status remains in place across the portions of the northern South and Rolling Plains, the far western South Plains and the far southern South and Rolling Plains. Meanwhile, the Lubbock metro area and a decent portion of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains continues to remain categorized in “drought-free” status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 8:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 56°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 78° (1970)

Record Low: 3° (1917)

Today: Sunny, breezy and not quite as warm for some areas. Highs ranging from the middle 60s the middle 70s. West wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.



Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy at times and turning colder. Lows ranging from the middle 20s to the upper 30s. West to northwest wind in the evening, then north to northwest overnight 10-20 mph. Occasional gusts up to 25 mph.



Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy through midday, then gradual clearing in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for snow flurries or very light snow in the morning across the far northwestern South Plains. Windy and much colder with Highs ranging from the lower 40s to the middle 50s. North wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Have a nice weekend!

