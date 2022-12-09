LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

Cloudy conditions are expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. Scattered showers will develop heading into the afternoon across the area. High temperatures on this Friday will be cooler with lower to middle 50s expected area wide. The wind will out of the northwest this morning, then shift to the southeast this afternoon 5 to 10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30%.

Tonight:

Scattered showers will continue Friday evening and overnight across the area. Areas of patchy fog will develop as well. Low temperatures will vary from the upper 30s across the northwest to the middle 50s out east. Many locations will have temperatures holding steady this evening and overnight. The wind will be southeast 5 to 10 mph, shifting back to the northeast overnight. The chance for precipitation is 30%.



Saturday:

Scattered showers will gradually end by late morning across the area. Clouds will be on the decrease with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions returning in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 50s. We’ll have a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph that will become northeast in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 20%.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers will be possible from Friday afternoon through late Saturday morning across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a another slight chance for showers Monday evening through early Tuesday morning, mainly across the eastern half of the area.

High temperatures on Friday will range from the lower to the middle 50s. On Saturday, highs will range from the middle to the upper 50s. On Sunday, expect high temperatures in the lower 60s. Milder weather is expected on Monday with daytime highs ranging from the middle to the upper 60s. Cooler weather will return by Tuesday, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It will be even cooler by Wednesday, with only middle to upper 40s expected. Thursday’s will be a chilly with highs only in the lower to middle 40s.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will vary from the upper 30s to the middle 50s. A cooler morning is expected on Sunday with lows ranging from the middle to the upper 30s. It’ll be a little milder on Monday and Tuesday mornings with lower to middle 40s expected. Wednesday morning will be much colder with middle to upper 20s expected. It will be even colder come Thursday morning, with low temperatures ranging from the lower to the middle 20s.



KLBK Weather Headlines

(Updated: Friday, December 9)

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, December 9)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, December 9:

Sunrise: 7:40 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Normal High: 56°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 80° (1939)

Record Low: 5° (1978)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers developing in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog in the evening and overnight. Variable lows ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming northwesterly overnight. The chance for precipitation is 30%.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers ending by late morning. Then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance for precipitation is 20%.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

