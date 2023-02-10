LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

We’ll end the work and school week on a quiet note across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Although it’ll be a mainly sunny day, it’ll be cool with high temperatures in the middle to the upper 40s. The wind will be out of the north 15 to 20 mph.



Reminder: The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10th. There will be a three minute activation of the OWS sirens. The sirens are tested monthly on the second Friday of the month.

Tonight:

Mainly clear conditions are expected this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 10s to the middle 20s. The wind will be out of the north 5-10 mph before turning westward overnight.

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, February 10)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

We’re still tracking the next opportunity for precipitation from Monday morning through early Tuesday morning. Temperatures at this time appear to be warm enough to prevent any wintry precipitation.

Friday will be cool across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with high temperatures ranging from the middle to the upper 40s. We’ll start warming trend over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will range from the middle to the upper 50s and the middle to the upper 60s on Sunday. Sunday. High temperatures will drop back into the middle to upper 50s on Monday. We’ll warm back up on Tuesday with highs climbing back in the lower to the middle 60s. We’ll drop back into the middle to upper 50s on Wednesday. Much colder weather returns by Thursday with high temperatures only in the lower to the middle 40s.

Upper 10s to the lower 20s are forecast for Saturday morning. Low temperatures will climb back into the lower 30s Sunday morning. Middle 30s are expected Monday morning with middle to upper 30s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Thursday morning will be colder with lows back in the lower to the middle 20s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, February 10)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, February 9) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, February 10:

Sunrise: 7:36 AM CST

Sunset: 6:27 PM CST

Normal High: 59°

Normal Low: 30°

Record High: 88° (2017)

Record Low: 1° (1929)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Mainly sunny, breezy at times and cool. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 40s. North wind 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lows ranging from the upper 10s to the lower 20s. North wind 5-10 mph turning west overnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 50s. West-southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser