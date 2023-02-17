LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Today:

After another cold start on this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, milder weather will return this afternoon across the area. High temperatures today will climb into the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be light out of the west 5 to 10 mph. It will shift to the southwest in the afternoon. Sunny conditions are expected this morning and early in the afternoon. However, clouds will begin moving back into the area by mid to late afternoon.



Tonight:

Cloud cover will increase this evening with mostly cloudy conditions returning tonight across the area. Low temperatures will be milder in the middle to the upper 20s. The wind will remain light out of the south 5 to10 mph.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy conditions to start the day on Saturday, but cloud cover will be on the decrease later in the day. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles. Breezy conditions return with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be milder with middle 50s expected.

(Valid: Friday, February 17)

Extended Forecast:

There a small chance for a few sprinkles on Saturday across the area. Otherwise, there another slight chance for rain showers on Wednesday of next week across portions of the area. More breezy to windy weather expected as well.



It’ll be milder on Friday as we climb back into the upper 40s to the lower 50s. We’ll start a warming trend going over the weekend with middle 50s Saturday and upper 60s to lower 70s on Sunday. Monday’s and Tuesday’s high temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 70s. On Wednesday, daytime highs drop back a few degrees with upper 60s to lower 70s expected. Cooler weather returns by Thursday of next week with daytime highs falling back into the upper 50s to the lower 60s.



It’ll be milder on Saturday morning with middle to upper 20s expected. On Sunday morning, we’ll be in the middle to the upper 30s. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be unseasonably milder with middle 40s to lower 50s expected. Wednesday morning low temperatures will cool back a few degrees into the middle to the upper 40s. We’ll drop back into the middle to the upper 30s for morning lows by Thursday of next week.

(Valid: Friday, February 17)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, February 17:

Sunrise: 7:32 AM CST

Sunset: 6:33 PM CST

Normal High: 60°

Normal Low: 31°

Record High: 85° (1970)

Record Low: 0° (1978)

Today: Mostly sunny and turning milder. Highs ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. West to southwest wind 5-10 mph.



Tonight: Increasing clouds and not as cold. Lows in the middle to the upper 20s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and milder with highs in the middle 50s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.



Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

