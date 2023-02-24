LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, February 24)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

A partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chilly day is on tap for this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There will be a variation on high temperatures once again today. Daytime highs will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s (cooler east and milder west). A few sprinkles are possible. The wind will be out of east-southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue this evening and overnight but temperatures won’t be as cold. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. The wind will be out of the southeast 5-10 mph.

Saturday:

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue on Saturday with a chance for rain showers. Daytime high temperatures will be a milder and lower to the middle 50s. The wind will be out of the southeast 5 to 10 mph. The chance for rain is 20 percent.

Extended Forecast:

Forecast models continue a chance for showers across the area on Saturday. A few thunderstorms are expected late Sunday afternoon and into Sunday evening across the eastern half of the area. Some storms could be severe. High wind concerns will also return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Sunday. Long range forecast models show another chance for showers on Thursday of next week.



As of Friday morning, the Storm Prediction Center had placed the Rolling Plains under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. The eastern South Plains was placed under a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook

(Valid: Sunday, February 26)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued High Wind Watch from 12:00 PM CST Sunday to 2:00 AM CST Monday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County in Texas.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a High Wind Watch from 11:00 AM CST/10:00 AM MST Sunday to 12:00 AM CST Monday/11:00 PM MST Sunday for Dawson, Borden, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a High Wind Watch 10:00 AM MST Sunday to 1:00 AM MST Monday for Curry and Roosevelt County in New Mexico.

High Wind Watch

(Valid: Sunday, February 26 – Monday, February 27)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Variable high temperatures are expected on Friday with a range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s (cooler east and warmer west). Saturday’s high temperatures will range from the lower to the middle 50s. Sunday will be much warmer with middle to upper 70s forecast. On Monday, high temperatures will drop back into a range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s. Thursday will be cooler with daytime highs back in the lower to the middle 60s.



Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Middle to upper 40s are forecast Sunday morning. Monday and Tuesday morning’s low temperatures are expected to range from the middle to the upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be milder with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, February 24)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, February 23) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, February 24:

Sunrise: 7:22 AM CST

Sunset: 6:40 PM CST

Normal High: 62°

Normal Low: 33°

Record High: 89° (1918)

Record Low: 1° (1960)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the lower 50s (cooler east and milder west). East-southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the lower to the middle 50s. Southeast wind 5-10 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser