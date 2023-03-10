LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, March 10)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Cooler weather makes brief return to the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Friday. High temperatures will be in lower to the middle 60s. We should see some breaks in the cloud cover today with some sunshine returning. The wind will be south-southeast 10 to 20 mph.



Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected to return this evening and overnight across the area. Temperatures will be on the mild side with low temperatures in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. It’ll turn breezy with a south wind 15 to 25 mph. There could be gusts up to 35 mph.



Saturday:

Unseasonably warm weather and windy weather makes a quick return for the day on Saturday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny but patch blowing dust is expected by late morning and into the afternoon. Elevated to critical fire weather concerns return as well. High temperatures will be in the lower to the middle 80s. The wind will be westerly 20 to 30 mph. There could be gusts up to 40 mph.



The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST Saturday for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 11:00 AM CST to 7:00 PM CST Saturday for Gaines County in Texas. Fire Weather Watch from 10:00 AM MST to 6:00 PM MST Saturday for Lea County in New Mexico.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Saturday, March 11)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)





Time Change Early Sunday Morning:

Daylight saving time returns on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m. Central Time here on the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Are you ready to “spring forward” one hour?

“Spring Forward”

(Sunday, March 12, 2023 @ 2:00 AM CT)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Extended Forecast:

Fire weather concerns return on Saturday. There is a slight chance for showers Sunday evening, Monday evening and early Tuesday morning. We’re also watching for a slight chance for showers on Thursday.

High temperatures on Friday will be cooler with lower to middle 60s expected. A quick warm up returns on Saturday with lower to middle 80s in the forecast. We’ll cool back down on Sunday with highs back in the middle to the upper 60s. Even cooler weather is expected on Monday with daytime highs back in a range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Milder weather returns on Tuesday with upper 60s to lower 70s expected. Another quick warm up is forecast for Wednesday with lower 80s returning. We’ll cool down again on Thursday with highs back in the middle to the upper 60s.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will be warmer with upper 40s to lower 50s expected. Sunday morning’s forecast low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. Monday morning will be colder with upper 20s to the middle 30s forecast. Milder weather returns Wednesday morning with lows in the middle 40s. Middle to upper 40s are the forecast lows Thursday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, March 9)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. We note the severe and extreme drought areas are increasing.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, March 9) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, March 10:

Sunrise: 7:04 AM CST

Sunset: 6:51 PM CST

Normal High: 66°

Normal Low: 37°

Record High: 88° (1911)

Record Low: 4° (1948)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Cooler with highs in the lower to the middle 60s. South-southeast wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and turning breezy. Milder with lows in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. South wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning and in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 80s. West wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser