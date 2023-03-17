LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, March 17)

Today:

St. Patrick’s Day be colder across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be breezy at times as well. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The wind will be out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. We’ll have a mixture of clouds and sunshine during the day.

Tonight:

Another cold night is on tap across the area with low temperatures in the middle to the upper 20s. The wind will be on the light side out of the east 5 to 10 mph. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy.



Saturday:

We won’t any significant chances in daytime high temperatures on Saturday. We’ll remain in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy. The wind will remain light out of the north and east 5 to 10 mph.

Vernal Equinox on Monday (March 20):

Spring will official arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Monday, March 20. The vernal equinox will occur at 4:24 PM CDT.

Vernal Equinox

(Spring Arrives Monday, March 20, 2023)

Extended Forecast:

Forecast model runs now show dry weather for Sunday and Monday, so precipitation chances have been removed from the forecast. The forecast looks dry for now across the extended forecast period. Breezy conditions will return daily next week.



High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. On Sunday, we’ll warm a few degrees but remain chilly in the lower to middle 50s. Monday’s high temperatures will warm into the middle 50s. We’ll start warming up on Tuesday with highs back in the lower to the middle 70s. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll cool down some on Thursday with daytime highs back into the upper 60s to the lower 70s.



Saturday morning low temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 20s. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 20s. Middle 20s are forecast for morning lows on Monday. Tuesday morning will be milder with low temperatures back in the middle to the upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday morning will be warmer with middle to upper 40s forecast.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, March 17)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. We note the severe and extreme drought areas are increasing.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, March 17:

Sunrise: 7:55 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:57 PM CDT

Normal High: 68°

Normal Low: 39°

Record High: 90° (2011)

Record Low: 16° (1917/1970)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Colder with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Northeast wind 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold with lows in the middle to the upper 20s. East wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. North to east wind 5-10 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

