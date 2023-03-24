LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

(Valid: Friday, March 24)

Today:

Windy weather returns on this Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains along with some patchy blowing dust. Partly conditions are expected otherwise, but daytime high temperatures will be cooler and range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be westerly 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Areas down farther south could have wind gusts up to 55 mph. There are fire weather concerns in place from late morning through the evening hours.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM CDT Friday for Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum County. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Red Flag Warning from 11:00 AM CDT/10:00 AM MST to 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Friday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

(Valid: Friday, March 24)

(Valid: Friday, March 24)

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Wind Advisory from 11:00 AM CDT/10:00 AM MST to 10:00 PM CDT/9:00 PM MDT Friday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. West wind 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph and patchy blowing dust.

(Valid: Friday, March 24)

Tonight:

Windy conditions will continue this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind will be westerly 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts up to 4o mph will be possible. Sky conditions will be mostly clear.



Saturday:

Mostly sunny and windy weather will continue across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. There will be some patchy blowing dust at times as well. High temperatures will be cooler with lower to middle 60s expected. The wind will be westerly 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM CDT Saturday for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

(Valid: Saturday, March 25)

(Valid: Saturday, March 25)

Extended Forecast:

Forecast model runs this morning continue to generally toward a dry weather pattern across the area over the extended forecast period until Thursday of next week. There a slight chance for showers on that day.

High temperatures on Friday will drop back to a range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s on Friday. We’ll have a stretch of daytime highs in the lower to the middle 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Middle to upper 60s will return on Monday, but we’ll drop back to the lower to middle 60s on Tuesday. By Wednesday, daytime highs will climb back into the middle 70s. Upper 70s to lower 80s are forecast by Thursday.

Saturday morning’s low temperatures will be a little cooler with middle 30s to lower 40s expected. A freeze is expected Sunday morning for many areas with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to the middle 30s. We’ll still be on the chilly side Monday morning with lower to middle 30s forecast. Tuesday morning will be a little milder with middle to upper 30s returning. Wednesday morning will be milder with lower to middle 40s expected. Thursday morning will be even milder with lows in the with upper 40s to the lower 50s.

(Valid: Friday, March 24)

Drought Update:

Moderate to extreme drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, March 24:

Sunrise: 7:46 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 70°

Normal Low: 41°

Record High: 88° (1929)

Record Low: 22° (1965)

Today: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Some patchy blowing dust is possible at times. Highs ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. West wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Higher gusts are possible farther south.

Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. West wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cool. Some patchy blowing dust is possible at times. Highs in the lower to the middle 60s. West wind 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

