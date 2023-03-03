LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Friday, March 3)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

After days of active weather in some form or fashion across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, we’ll end the work and school week on a nice note. Our Friday will be sunny with lighter wind. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the northwest 10 to 15 mph but will turn southwest in the afternoon.



Tonight:

Quiet weather is expected this evening and overnight across the area, It’ll be mainly clear and a little milder with lows in the middle to the upper 30s. The wind will be light out of the southwest 5-10 mph but will turn northwest again by morning.



Saturday:

More nice weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Saturday. It’ll be sunny and mild with highs in the middle 60s. The wind will be northwest 10 to 15 mph but turn southerly in the afternoon.

Fire Weather Concerns Sunday:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch from 12:00 PM CST to 8:00 PM CST Sunday for Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry and Yoakum County. Critical fire weather conditions are forecast.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Sunday, March 5)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)





Extended Forecast:

Looking ahead, there is a slight chance for rain showers on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.



High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 60s. Even warmer weather returns on Sunday and Monday with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll start cooling down some on Tuesday with daytime highs back in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Cooler weather returns on Wednesday with highs falling back to a range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. Even cooler weather is expected on Thursday with highs in the middle to the upper 40s.



Saturday morning’s low temperatures will be in the middle to the upper 30s. Sunday morning’s low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Monday and Tuesday mornings will be milder with lower to middle 40s expected. Low temperatures will drop back on Wednesday morning and range from lower to the upper 30s. Thursday morning will be colder with low temperatures anywhere from the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Friday, March 3)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, March 2) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, March 2:

Sunrise: 7:13 AM CST

Sunset: 6:45 PM CST

Normal High: 64°

Normal Low: 35°

Record High: 88° (2009)

Record Low: 7° (1943)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Friday: Sunny and nice weather with highs in the middle 60s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph, then turning southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mainly clear and milder with lows in the middle to the upper 30s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph in the evening, then turning northwest overnight.

Saturday: Sunny and nice weather with highs in the middle 60s. Northwest wind 10-15 mph in the morning, turning south in the afternoon.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser